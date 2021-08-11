Elizabeth L. “Betty” Mannlein, 89 of Albion, NE passed away Monday, August 2, 2021 at her home in Albion, NE.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, August 7, 2021 at St Michael’s Catholic Church in Albion, NE., with Fr. Mark Tomasiewicz and Deacon Paul Weeder officiating. Burial followed at St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery, Albion, NE. Visitation was held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the church with a 7 p.m. wake service

Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.

Levander Funeral Home of Albion, NE is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

*****

Elizabeth L. “Betty” Mannlein, daughter of Joseph and Clara (Preusser) Klein was born on March 18, 1932, at Raeville, NE.

She was baptized and confirmed at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Raeville, NE.

She attended St. Bonaventure School at Raeville, NE.

On April 28, 1952, Betty was united in marriage to Donald Mannlein at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Raeville, NE. They lived a short time west of Albion, NE and farmed with Don’s dad until August of 1952 when he was called to the military service for 2 years. Betty did housework outside the home and also helped her parents on the farm. When Donald returned from the service in South Korea in 1954. They moved to Boystown, NE where he became Beef Herdsman for 5 years. At that time the beef farm had closed. In 1959 they moved to a ranch west of Elgin, NE in Wheeler County. They then belonged to St. John’s Catholic Church south of Clearwater for 36 years.

Betty was active in Altar Society, choir and teaching religion, and cooking for the hay crew for 36 years. In 1995 the couple retired and moved to Albion, NE. Betty was a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church as well as the Altar Society there. She was also a member of the Women’s Christian Club, Neighborhood Card Club, and Neighborhood Birthday Club.

Betty volunteered many years at the Boone county Health Center, Albion, NE; Hospice Care Unit of Tabitha of Lincoln and St. Francis of Grand Island.

Betty is survived by three daughters Debra Mannlein of Albion, NE; Ruth (Arne) Anderson of Waco, NE; Angela (Rick) Coan of Jackson, NE; five granddaughters: Amy Meyer; Katey Frohberg; Jordan Anderson; Brittanie (Dan) Ferden; Breisha Weber; three grandsons: Michael (Marsha) Frohberg; Sean (Jessica) Frohberg; Gage Anderson; 12 great-grandchildren; her sister Reola (Lawrence) Pelster of Petersburg, NE; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Donald in November 2020; daughter Nancy Mannlein; brothers: Alphonse and John Klein; sisters: Dorothy Klein, Rosie (Frank) Stuhr, Ruth (LaVern) Neilsen; Alfreda (Wilfred) Pelster; Loretta (Joe) Schmitz; Delores (Raymond) Bode; and Arlene (Lawrence) Jochum.