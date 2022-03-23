Elizabeth “Betty” Salber, 87

Elizabeth “Betty” Ann Salber, 87 of Elgin, passed away Monday, March 21, 2022, at the Boone County Health Center, Albion, NE.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 25, 2022, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin, with Rev. Kevin Vogel officiating. Burial to follow in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be 5 – 7 p.m. Thursday at the church, with a 7 p.m. wake service.

Levander Funeral Home of Elgin is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

*****

Elizabeth “Betty” Ann Salber daughter of William and Gertrude (Billeter) Schuster was born on May 11, 1934, at Plainview, NE. She graduated from Oakdale High School in 1951 and attended Wayne State College.

She taught in rural schools and worked at Antelope County Hospital.

On November 12, 1956, Betty was united in marriage to Melvin Salber at St. Francis Catholic Church, Neligh, NE. The couple lived on a farm southwest of Elgin, where they raised their six children. Along with being a housewife and homemaker, Betty worked as a substitute teacher at many local schools. In August of 2011 Betty moved into Elgin, then in 2020 she moved to the Willows in Neligh.

She was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church, Elgin, and was very active in her faith and in volunteer work. Betty was a member of the Scattered Neighbors Extension Club. She loved to sew and quilt. Betty was an avid gardener and always had a large one on the farm.

Betty enjoyed cooking, especially for her children and grandchildren. Mel and Betty loved to dance, especially square dancing and she loved country western music. Betty enjoyed reading, writing in her journals, and was especially fond of her days teaching children.

Betty is survived by her six children: Carol Brennan of Omaha, NE; David Salber of Omaha, NE; Mark Salber of Elgin; Bill (Jerri) Salber of Omaha, NE; Mary Jo (Jim) Wortman of Denton, NE; and Paul (Carol) Salber of Omaha, NE; 11 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brother Joe Schuster of Omaha, NE; sister-in-law Gladys Reicks of Elgin; sister-in-law Lorna Schuster of Norfolk along with nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Melvin; brothers: Francis “Jake” (Claudia) Schuster and Dwain Schuster; son-in-law Mike Brennan; brothers-in-law Delbert Salber and Rollie Reicks sisters-in-law: Josephine (Al) Schrad, Vera (LaVern) Buelt, Joyce Schuster, Marlene Schuster.