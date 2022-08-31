Elgin’s Chris Stamp pens first book about outdoor adventure

Local resident, Chris Stamp, has been an outdoorsman for as long as he can remember. Activities such as hunting and fishing have been his favorite pastime since he was a child. He began journaling his sporting adventures about fifteen years ago, and for a while, he shared these adventures with readers of the newspaper in a weekly column.

As the years passed, to his own delight, Chris continued to document his tales through writings and pictures. As the stories and pictures began accumulating, Chris’s wife, Tracey, suggested that he turn the stories into a book.

He remembers thinking, “I have all these fishing, hunting, and camping stories, and twenty or thirty years after I’m gone, they are still going to be in my head if I don’t do something, so I just wanted to get them down on paper. They are all too neat to forget.”

With this realization, as well as the support of his wife, Chris decided to begin the process of creating a book. He shared, "It was a little over a year ago, every morning as my wife would get up at five and I didn't have to be to work until eight, I would get up at the same time and start writing stories or typing and going through photos. I went through my thousands of pictures and kept whittling them down and whittling them down, and I did the same thing with my stories. Then in the evening, as we sat down to relax, I would write more stories. I never got tired of it."