Elgin: Where friends are like family

Editor’s Note: This continues a series of monthly articles celebrating pride in our town and its surroundings shown through the experience of residents.

By Jane Schuchardt

Special to the Elgin Review

When roots run deep, transplanting just seems unfathomable. That’s the consensus of two thirty-something Elgin men who have no trouble justifying why they live here.

“We wanted to raise our kids in a small town,” said Brian Selting, who lives east of Elgin. Jake Schindler, who resides just north of Elgin, echoes the sentiment, “We enjoy living in a small town. The kids do too. It’s as simple as that.”

Brian and Jake, both farmers, aren’t on this rural journey alone. Brian, a Pope John High School grad, left the Elgin area to get a bachelor’s degree in radiation science at the University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC), work a few years in Lincoln in that profession, and he met his wife, Kelsey, at Comstock through mutual friends. Kelsey grew up in town, Milford to be exact, and was close enough to Lincoln to enjoy big city amenities.