There may be snow on the ground but it’s time to start thinking about summer baseball and softball season.

Sign up for the 2025 Elgin summer ball teams will be held Wednesday, February 19 (today).

According to Kim Fangman, sign up will take place at the Elgin Fire Hall from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Anyone with questions should contact Fangman at (402) 843-0152.