Elgin Show & Shine and Treasures in the Park By Lynell Morgan - September 13, 2023 Best of Show pickup, a 1949 Chevrolet owned by Ben Schrad of Elgin. The early morning rain may have kept some cars and some vendors from the Elgin City Park on Sunday but the shoppers and lookers were out in force. A great day! Manning hte bake sale table were (seated): McKenna Hughes, Cassidy Bearinger, Luci Koinzan, Irelyn Bearinger and Samanatha Stuhr. Standing behind them, enjoying a cinnamon roll, was Brayden Burenheide. Treasures in the Park Elgin Public Pope John EPPJ Wolfpack Cross Country Elgin Nebraska Antelope County Nebraska news Elgin Review 2023 2323 4 col cmyk Lexie, Vincent and Mike Kallhoff with Mike’s 63 Chevy Impala. Best of Show motorcycle, a 1973 Kawaski 500 Mach III owned by Terry Havranek of Spencer. Best of Show car, a tie between the racing cart owned by Jaxson Haddix of Elgin and the Hupmobile Model A owned by Ben and Jamie Hupp of Ewing.