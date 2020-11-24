Elgin Senior FFA team wins District Livestock Judging Contest at Ord

Ord FFA hosted the District 10 FFA livestock judging contest on Thursday, November 12 at the fairgrounds in Ord.

Schools participating in the state-qualifying contest were: Elgin, Burwell, O’Neill, Ord, Sargent, Stuart, West Holt, Neligh-Oakdale, Chambers, Loup County, Keya Paha, Boyd County, Elkhorn Valley, Wheeler Central, Ainsworth and Rock County.

Out of 27 teams competing in the Senior Division, consisting of four members on a team, Elgin’s Senior team consisting of Carter Beckman, Allyson Selting, Taylynne Charf and Marissa Preister were chosen district champions and will compete at the State FFA Livestock Judging contest in April.

Beckman was the fourth overall champion and tied for first in the reasons division.

Selting was the 10th overall individual, Charf finished 14th and Preister was 18th.

In the Junior Division, the Elgin team of Gage Theissen, Blake Henn, Baylee Busteed and Brian Heithoff placed ninth out of a combined 29 teams. Other results were not available at press time.

By FFA Advisor Julia Schwartz