Elgin schools planning to open August 13

After nearly a six-month break from the classroom, students from Elgin High, St. Boniface, and Pope John will soon be returning to the classroom.

The preparation for the doors to open to welcome students for the new school year is fast underway as our local administrations work daily in coordination with State Health and Education Departments to their finalize their plans.

As an initial step in the reopening process, a recent letter was sent to all families of the Elgin High community from first year Superintendent Mike Brockhaus sharing the difficult but coordinated effort behind the scenes to plan the school’s reopening. Turn to this week’s edition of the Elgin Review for the complete story.