Elgin Review wins BNC Class B DIvision

LINCOLN — Results were announced last week in the Better Newspaper Contest (BNC) sponsored by the Nebraska Press Association.

The Elgin Review was recipient of 29 awards in Class B, winning first place in its division.

The contest is divided into four weekly divisions and one daily division.

Weekly newspapers are divided based on circulation. Class B is for newspapers with circulations between 860 and 1,499 (the largest division).

“We’re excited about being recognized as one of the best weekly newspapers in the state, based on the number of awards,” Co-Publisher Dennis Morgan said.

The Review earned seven first place awards, 13 second place awards and nine third place awards.

More than 3,100 separate entries, representing nine dailies and 66 weeklies, were judged by members of the Kentucky Press Association.

Among the awards received by the newspaper were:

• Building Circulation — Third Place — ‘Thank You to Our Readers’

• Reader Interaction — Third Place — Contests

• Community Promotion Ad — Second — FFA Community Pancake Feed

• Agricultural Ad — First — Ag Loan Experts, Bank of Elgin

• Small Ad (Under 1/4 page) — Second — Pizza Take One, Hometown Station

• Signature Page — Second — Football Playoffs

• Advertising Campaign — First — Ag Insurance, Bank of Elgin; Second — FFA Student of the Month

• Single Retail Advertising Idea (B&W) — First — Petersburg Cruise Night

• Single Classified Advertising Idea (B&W) — First — Gun Raffle; Second — National Pet Dental Health Care Month, Town & Country Vet Clinic

• Creative Ad Writing — Second — They’re in Good Hands With Us – Pet Month, Town & Country Veterinary Clinic

• Sports Action Photo — Second — A Coach and the Catch

• Sports Feature Photo — Second — Patriotic Players and Officials

• Sports Page — Second

• Feature Photo — Third — Going to State Celebration

• Personal Column — First, Dennis Morgan; Third, Jessie Reestman

• Breaking News — Second — Semi-Accident Downtown

• Public Notice and its Promotion — Second

• Front Page — First

• Special Single Section — Second — Heart Section; Third — Beef Section

• Coronavirus Pandemic Coverage — Third

• Online Video — Third — Elgin Virtual Garden Tour

• Best Digital Ad Idea — Third — Psssttt – The Words Out

• Print Class B Sweepstakes — First

• Digital Class B Sweepstakes — Second