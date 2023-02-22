Elgin Rescue awarded $200,000 grant towards purchase of new ambulance

By
Lynell Morgan
-
Elgin EMTs proudly display a check signifying receipt of a $200,000 grant to be used towards the purchase of a new ambulance and equipment. EMTs pictured are (front row, l-r): Jessica Niewohner, Kimberly Young, Lacy Bottorf, Vicki Miller and Jessie Hoefer. Back row: Dean Schrage, Craig Niewohner, Terry Reicks, Bud Miller and Duane Miller. EMTs not pictured are Melissa Heithoff, Bob Moore, Tony Levander, Maria Kinney, Kari Schindler and Carla Bolli.

Elgin Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) have plenty to smile about, so too, the community of Elgin.

They received notification that they are the recipient of a Nebraska Ambulance and Equipment (NAE) grant through the Nebraska Department of Health & Human Services, for the amount of $200,000.

The grant is to be used towards the purchase a new ambulance and equipment which is expected to cost in the neighborhood of $350,000.

To help reach the goal, EMTs will be sending out a fundraising letter in the coming weeks.

Donations can be mailed to: Elgin Rescue Service, P.O. Box 240, Elgin, NE 68636; or can be dropped off at City Hall.

According to Ambulance Captain Dean Schrage, the new ambulance will replace the ambulance purchased in 2002. That ambulance will now become the back-up ambulance.