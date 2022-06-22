ELGIN PUBLIC SCHOOL BOARD

Regular Meeting

EPS Distance Learning Room

June 14, 2022 6:30 PM

President Lisa Welding called the regular monthly meeting to order at 6:33 p.m. Board members present were Ron Bode, Eric Beckman, Steve Busteed, Luke Hinkle, and Lisa Welding. Also present was Principal Greg Wemhoff and Superintendent Mike Brockhaus.

Steve Busteed motioned, and Ron Bode second to excuse Todd Heithoff from the meeting. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

President Welding led the “Pledge of Allegiance.” Welding reminded everyone that a copy of the Nebraska Open Meetings Law was posted in the meeting room.

School board meeting notice complied with Meeting Notice Policy #204.07. Posting was done on the High School building window and post office bulletin board.

Steve Busteed motioned and Luke Hinkle second to approve the Consent Agenda: #4 – Board Minutes, #5- Minutes of Previous Meeting, #6- Adopt the Agenda, #7- Financial Report. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Total Board Bills: $74,297.98

June Payroll: $240,996.35

Total Board Bills/ Payroll: $315,294.33

President Welding recognized visitors and asked if the patrons had any comments.

In committee reports, the policy committee met to discuss policy 605.01 Instruction at a Post-Secondary Educational Institution.

Principal Wemhoff reported on activities to close out the school year and upcoming summer school.

Supt. Brockhaus reported on possible emergency updates that may be needed, lunch prices, inspection on roofs and project updates.

In action items, Ron Bode motioned and Eric Beckman second to approve the purchase of Chromebooks from GHA Technologies for the amount of $4,125.00. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Busteed motioned and Luke Hinkle second to approve the purchase of the Tornado Model 97595 floor scrubber for $1,045.00 from Eakes Office. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Busteed motioned and Hinkle second to approve the purchase of 10 replacement camera from Applied Connective for $7,478.90. They also motioned and second to approve the WAVE Surveillance Upgrade for $11,263.90 from Applied Connective. Vote 4-0, Eric Beckman abstained. Motion carried.

Discussion was held on lunch prices. Current lunch prices are PreK-6 students – $2.40, Gr. 7-12 – $2.65 and Adults – $3.30. Breakfast prices are Students – $1.70; Adults – $2.20. Luke Hinkle motioned, Ron Bode second to increase each price $.10 for the 2022-23 school year. Vote 5-0, motion carried. Lunch Pricing for 2022-23 will be PreK-6 – $2.50, Gr. 7-12 – $2.75 and Adults – $3.40. Breakfast pricing for 2022-23 will be Students – $1.80 and Adults – $2.30.

Discussion was held on the Elgin Public School Emergency Operations Plan prepared this year. Bode motioned, Beckman second to approve the safety plan as presented. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Busteed motioned and Hinkle second to approve the addition of Cross Country on the Extra Duty pay scheduled. Classified as the same as track and golf. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Welding motioned and Beckman second to approve the extra duty assignments with an addition of Cross Country and Tiffany Moser as the head coach. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

In Discussion items, the preliminary budget review information was presented along with the teaching assignments. Also discussed was Policy 605.01 Instruction at a Post-Secondary Educational Institution, which will be added to the July Agenda as an action item.

Motion by Busteed, seconded by Beckman to adjourn the meeting. Vote 5-0, motion carried. Meeting adjourned at 7:42 p.m. After supper, the board retreat was held in the Distance Learning Room. The board retreat began at 8:20 p.m. and adjourned at 9:13 p.m. Board goals we created for 2022-23 school year, went over Data and assessment, and talked about board strengths and weaknesses and no action was taken.

The next regular meeting will be held on July 12, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. in the Distance Learning Room at Elgin Public School

Respectfully submitted,

Ron Bode, Secretary

Jessica Niewohner, Recorder

-This is a draft copy and does not become official Elgin Public Board minutes until approved at the next regular or advertised meeting.

PUBLISH: June 22, 2022

