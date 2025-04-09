Elgin native to join BCHC

Boone County Health Center is excited to announced last week that Dr. Nicole Kramer will be joining the medical practice in the fall of 2027.

A native of Elgin, Dr. Kramer brings with her a deep passion for rural healthcare and a commitment to serving the communities that helped shape her journey into medicine.

With a special interest in obstetrics, she will provide comprehensive care for patients of all ages, ensuring families in our region receive high-quality, compassionate healthcare close to home.

Dr. Kramer’s path to medicine began on her family farm, where she spent time working alongside her father and hearing stories about her grandfather, who lost his battle with metastatic stomach cancer at the age of 49. “Hearing my dad talk about my grandpa led me to want to pursue a career where I can help individuals and their families who are suffering,” Dr. Kramer shared. With the encouragement of her family, particularly her father, she set her sights on becoming a physician.

Her academic journey led her to Bryan College of Health Sciences, where she earned a degree in Biomedical Sciences. She then attended the University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Medicine, graduating in May 2024. During her fourth year, she was part of the Advanced Family Medicine Training Program, which solidified her passion for full-spectrum family medicine, including obstetrical care.

