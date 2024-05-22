Elgin Memorial Day program announced

On Monday, May 27, Elgin residents will once again renew a tradition that generation after generation has done dating back decades.

Known then as Decoration Day, its now known as Memorial Day.

What once was observed on the final day of May is now formally recognized on the fourth Monday of the month.

The Elgin American Legion Post and Veterans of Foreign Wars posts and their Auxiliaries will participate in local services Monday morning at three separate cemeteries.

Legion Commander Gary Hoefer said the local services are:

• Rural St. John’s (Clearwater) Cemetery — 9 a.m.

• Park Cemetery — 10 a.m.

• West Cedar Valley/St. Boniface Cemeteries — 11 a.m.

All veterans wishing to attend the service at Rural St. John’s should arrive at the legion office adjacent to Elgin City Hall between 8:15 and 8:20 a.m.

At Park Cemetery, giving the Memorial Day Address will be Paige (Redding) Ringhoff.

At the cemeteries north of Elgin, scheduled to give the Memorial Day Address is Rev. Jonathan Braden of the Elgin Community Christian Church.

Immediately following the conclusion of the Elgin program, all are invited to the Elgin Knights of Columbus Hall. A free lunch being served by auxiliary members.