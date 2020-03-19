Elgin Library advices of temporary changes

Elgin Public Library Restrictions

At this time we will remain open with the following restrictions:

Our hours will remain the same except on Wednesdays which will now be from 1:00 P.M. to 5:00 p. m. No evening hours!

Please do not send children to the library as an alternative to no school. They will be asked to leave. However we welcome them to check out

Children under age of 10 will only be allowed to use a computer with parental supervision. This should be for schoolwork only.

No toys will be available for small children at this time

If patrons feel more comfortable we encourage them to use our online catalog which can be found on our website at http://libraries.ne.gov/elgin/. It is listed under “links”. When you search for the item you are looking for it will tell if it is available or not.

Even though we are currently open if you would like to call and have us pull books in advance or delivered we would be happy to do so.

THESE RESTRICTIONS ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE!!!!!!!