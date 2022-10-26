Elgin library, and young readers, benefit from Bargain Box donation

Elgin Public Library board member and Usborne Books & More representative Kimberly Young (far left) spoke with a number of kindergarten through sixth grade students at the library’s book fair last week. The Bargain Box donated $500 which in turn earned the library $750 in free chapter books. $1,250 was the total earned in free books. The students (from Elgin Public Elementary and St. Boniface Elementary) were given tours of the library. They were also shown all the new books and maker space items. Co-librarians are Barb Bode and Dianne Gunderson. Photo submitted.