Elgin Hinter Reestman earns academic honors in UNL college of Business

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s College of Business recently recognized 196 students for their academic performance during the 2019-20 school year.

High on the list of award recipients for accounting was Hunter Reestman of Elgin. A 2019 graduate, he is the son of Ryan and Jessie Reestman

“These awards honor our students’ hard work and dedication to their education,” said Kathy Farrell, James Jr. and Susan Stuart Endowed Dean of the College of Business. “We are proud of how they challenged themselves and showed resilience working toward their goals of leading the future of business.”

Named for the founder of Gold and Company, the William Gold Award recognizes the top members of the freshman class. From last year’s class, 60 students received the award. All earned a cumulative grade-point average of 4.0. For their academic excellence and achievement, 41 sophomores earned the Hicks Award. Hicks dedicated 43 years of service to the business college, including 18 years as chair of the Department.

Ninety-five juniors whose academic performance was at the top of their class earned the LeRossignol Award. Named in honor of James E. LeRossignol, the first dean of the business college, the award recognizes students for their academic accomplishments during their junior year.

“A longstanding tradition in our college, these awards celebrate our students’ success,” said Jen Mostek, director of business advising and student engag