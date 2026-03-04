Elgin High speech team awarded 12 medals at NVC

The EPS Speech Team had a terrific showing at the NVC Meet hosted by Pope John on Monday.

The team placed fifth overall. Seven events qualified for finals, earning them a total of twelve medals.

Bringing home top honors was Sophia Burke, who was conference runner-up in Humorous Prose.

Kyndal Busteed earned two medals, placing third in both Informative and Persuasive Speaking.

The OID of Kayton Zwingman, Kierstyn Eisenhauer, Danny Smidt, Kyla Donaldson and Gentry Zwingman placed fourth, as did Zoey Buechter in Serious Prose.

The OID of Burke, Kynlee Tillis, Sydney Niewohner, John Zwingman and Braedon Hinkle placed fifth.

Niewohner also placed fifth in Poetry.

Earning Superior Ratings on the day were Hinkle in Humorous Prose and Donaldson and Smidt in Duet.

Gemma Miller received an Excellent Rating in Extemporaneous Speaking.

Coaches Jessie Reestman and Stacy Shumake-Henn were thrilled with the improvement.

“We’ve really been battling in some big meets, so it was nice to see those efforts pay off. We have a lot of inexperienced team members who are new to speech, but they are learning and growing with every outing. They really did some great things today.”

The team will compete at the Riverside Meet on Monday and will then travel to Wayne for districts the following week.