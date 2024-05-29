Elgin High alumni celebrate, rekindle memories

More than 150 alumni and guests attended Saturday night’s Elgin High School Banquet. The occasion was special in that it was the 150th year of School District #18 and the high school building (which so many alumni attended) is 100 years old this year. Phyllis Kinney, Class of 43 (above), was the oldest alumni in attendance. Three other EPS who graduated in the 1940s attended the banquet. They were Dale Petersen ’46 (second from right), Merland Clark ’47 (left) and Gene Norton ’48 (right). Another, Doris Baum ‘46 (not pictured) attended the social afterwards at the KC Hall. (Right) Entertaining alumni with song was EHS alum Bruce Merchant ’57.