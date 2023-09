For the past several weeks Elgin’s FFA members have been traveling many miles to compete in district range contests. They competed in the District 10 South contest held near Sargent on Sept. 6 and the District 10 North Contest held near Butte on Sept. 12 and finally the Area 4 District Contest held near Central City on Sept. 14. With each contest, every member improved their scores and eventually the chapter ended up with some champions!

For results, see this week’s Elgin Review.