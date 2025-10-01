Elgin FFA takes third place at State Range Judging Contest

A team from Elgin FFA placed third recently at the State Range Judging Contest.

The Nebraska Section, Society for Range Management, hosts State and Area Range Judging contests every fall. The state contest moves around the state each year. This year, the contest was held near Springview in Keya Paha County.

There were 125 senior division individuals and 54 total teams. In the top 10, Isaac Hemenway placed fifth overall, Haley Parks took ninth. Kyndal took 20th and Kylee finished 43rd.

Kayton Zwingman also earned a top 25 percent placing in the senior division.