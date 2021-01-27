Elgin FFA shines at District LDE competition

It was a first for the Elgin FFA Chapter as two new members, Callie Heithoff and Kate Furstenau participated in Jr. High FFA speaking events at the district FFA level last Wednesday. Jr. High FFA members are common among schools across the nation and this year, Elgin Public Schools gave 8th graders an entire semester of agriculture education allowing them the opportunity to join too.

Taking an entire semester of agriculture, as opposed to just one quarter, not only permits the 8th graders to join FFA, but also compete in any Jr. High FFA events that the district, state, or national level offers. Callie and Kate were in speaking events for our district LDE’s but will also compete on the Jr. High Quiz Bowl team along with other 8th graders when that competition comes up soon.

Results for the event are;

Ally Selting won her Cooperative Speaking event and qualified for the Nebraska State FFA competition. Theanna Dunn and Callie Heithoff were both 3rd in their speaking events and are alternates to state. Theanna in Natural Resource Speaking and Callie in Agriculture Literacy Speaking. Marissa Preister was 4th overall in Employment skills, while the Conduct of Chapter Meetings team (Baylee, Nick, Gage, Brenna, Keyera, Sam and Dylon) earned a blue ribbon for their performance. Others competing earned blue ribbons. Kate Furstenau in Discovery Speaking, Ethan Hinkle in Jr. Public Speaking, Taylynne Charf and Alyssa Burenheide with their Agriculture Demonstration, Baylee and Sam performed the FFA Creed.

Submitted by FFA Advisor Julia Schwartz