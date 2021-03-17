Elgin FFA shines at District 10 CDE

High school students, recognized by their blue jackets and bright gold lettering, participated in the 2021 FFA District 10 Career Development Event – Ag Education Contest on the Norfolk campus of Northeast Community College recently. Many of the 14 contests were state qualifying events with winners proceeding to the state contest in early April at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, only four events were held on campus this year – agriculture sales presentation, floriculture, nursery and landscape, and livestock management. Other contests were held previously at each school. This included agriculture sales exam, agricultural technology and mechanization systems, ag biotechnology, farm and agribusiness management, food science (included hands on activity), veterinary science, and welding (included hands on activity).

Elgin FFA Chapter was among those competing in District 10. Others were Ainsworth, Boyd County, Burwell, Chambers, Elkhorn Valley, Keya Paha, Loup County, Neligh-Oakdale, O’Neill, Ord, Rock County, Sargent, Stuart, West Holt and Wheeler Central. Northeast Community College has hosted the contest for over 40-years. This year, state contests will be virtual. To read the full story turn to the Elgin Review.