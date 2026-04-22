Elgin FFA: Schwartz Makes Success a Priority

By Jane Schuchardt

Special to The Elgin Review

The word ag, short for agriculture, could stand for ‘always grand’ when it comes to Julia Schwartz, the Elgin Public School (EPS) ag teacher and FFA advisor.

To say she is excited about her EPS job since she started in 2010 is an understatement. “I can pretty much tell which eighth grade student will be good at one thing or another,” Schwartz said before class in her serene ag room next to the EPS gym. “Then (with a keen eye on interest and strengths), I really like to set them up to do well.”

There’s seldom a week that goes by during the academic year that The Elgin Review doesn’t include an FFA student highlight. “Maybe I was tired, but I cried (with joy) at state convention this year,” Schwartz said in her matter of fact, measured tone. “One of our students won the diversified ag proficiency competition. That’s a big deal.”

Another ‘big deal’ was winning third in state for range judging. And the list of successes goes on and on, year after year.

Interesting, though, it’s not about winning with Schwartz. “I live for what I can do with these kids to have a lasting high school memory especially those not involved with other activities (outside the classroom). I want them to leave with a great memory. If that means winning, great. Also good if that means a lasting memory from a road trip.”

Schwartz, who grew up on a farm west of Tilden, came to Elgin with solid credentials – Associate Degree in diversified agriculture, Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture, Curtis, 2001; Bachelor of Science in agricultural education, University of Nebraska-Lincoln, 2005, and Master of Science in biology, University of Nebraska-Kearney, 2021. High school graduation was Elkhorn Valley in 1999. She wasn’t an FFA member since there wasn’t a chapter.

She lives on her family’s land where she and her husband, Charlie, along with her dad and brother, run cattle. Charlie works fulltime for Rutjens Construction, Tilden. Schwartz’ mom, a retired educator who substitutes at Elkhorn Valley, does critical grandma duty with the couple’s four children, three boys and a girl, ages 10-16.

Except for monthly 6:30 p.m. FFA meetings and time in Lincoln for state competition, along with other occasional longer hours, Schwartz said she maintains a strict Monday through Friday eight-to-four day in order to juggle career and motherhood. “My kids are involved in everything – sports, music, all the stuff,” she said taking a deep breath, “and then there’s managing the cow herd on weekends.”

As students file respectfully into her classroom, there is this eagerness to learn in the air. “I teach any course on the (Nebraska) Department of Education list,” she said, “and after 20 years, I’m pretty good at most.” She did admit that ag mechanics (e.g. engines and construction) was her least favorite subject.

In the fall, the emphasis is on animal science and natural resources. Come spring, ag business is center stage along with floriculture, nursery and landscape management, precision and sustainable ag, and more. Welding is offered all year long.

All courses are elective. Schwartz works with a steady stream of 40-50 students, grades eight through 12, from both EPS and Pope John. She said interest has increased since some students seek leadership opportunities through FFA. “I definitely have animal kids, plant kids, and crop kids, and some are none of those; they’re interested in public speaking, a skill useful in any career.” She estimates 40 percent of her students choose ag for post-secondary education and employment.

Asking her the basic question, ‘what is ag?’, she said emphatically, “You can’t leave out traditional farming and ranching. You also have to include technology, chemistry, physics, bioengineering, and so much more. That’s why Future Farmers of America changed its name to the initials of FFA (in 1988).”

Unlike other extra-curricular organizations offered by some schools, such as Future Business Leaders of America, FFA is intra-curricular. In other words, a school must teach ag in order to have a chapter. Nebraska currently has 209 chapters with more than 11,500 members, according to the Nebraska FFA Association.

About half of that membership, along with advisors and guests, totaling about 7,000, attended the March 2026 state convention in Lincoln. Amongst that swarm of blue jackets was 44 students from Elgin out of the 61 members. “Students have to qualify to compete in state,” Schwartz explained as she lauded the parents and administrators from both Elgin schools for their support and sponsorship.

With transportation, lodging, and food, it’s expensive to attend the Wednesday through Friday event, which is the reason for the FFA fundraisers. Except for food stipends, the FFA financial account is kept separate from the school’s finances.

Schwartz said she’s always looking for community volunteers each year to interview students running for eight FFA offices. These officers oversee the meetings focusing on planning and sign-ups for the next event.

About Schwartz, Anne Meis, rural Elgin, provided this glowing report:

“She understands agriculture and she understands teenagers and their strengths and brings the best attributes out in each child as she finds their niche in FFA and agriculture. As the Elgin FFA advisor, she was instrumental in helping form each of our three children as they found their career paths in agriculture. Our daughter, Marie, went on to be a Nebraska State FFA vice president in 2018 and 2019 where she learned valuable skills and had amazing experiences, thanks to the encouragement and coaching of Mrs. Schwartz.”

The Elgin area, which relies on agriculture for much of its economic foundation, is fortunate to call Schwartz our teacher and advisor.