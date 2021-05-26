Elgin FFA says ‘thanks for the check CVA!’

On the last day of school, the Elgin Chapter of Future Farmers of America (FFA) saw their coffers grow with a check presentation.

Jesse Schindler, representing Central Valley Ag, presented Elgin FFA with a check for just over $1,000 dollars as part of the Hometown Choice program. In this program, CVA committed to donate $1 for every gallon purchased of select fungicide product to the school of choice by the purchaser. The funds provided are intended to support local schools, boost teacher impact and expand learning through enrichment programs.

Choosing to support EPS were CVA member-owners Daniel Zwingman, Shane Vanis, Joe Beckman, Josh Beckman, Ted Pelster, Matthew Beckman, Craig Zegers, Judy Ortmeyer, Randy Nelson, Wilcox Flying Service, Jason Krebs, George Slajchert, Ogallala Farms, Matt Pelster, Gary Beckman, Leonard Beckman, Steve Beckman, Beverly Land Co., JT Beckman Farms Inc, Gary Dinslage, William Eischeid, Brian Henn, Thomas Henn, LJ Beckman Inc, Kenneth Stuhr, Luke Beckman, Gene Selting, Lawrence Starman, Ron Bode, Keith Borer, Josh Schindler, Brian Stuhr, Daniel Borer, Schindler Grain/Livestock LLC, Jacob Schindler, Eric Schiltmeyer, Justin Frey, Seth Schumacher, Charlie Bode, Duane Childers, Randy Dinslage, Berton Dozler, Michael Kerkman, Robert Koenig, Lehr Farms Inc, Robert Moser, Percy Payne, Ray Payne, P-D Farms and Bob Schiltmeyer.