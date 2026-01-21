Elgin FFA qualifies three for state at District LDE

Three Elgin FFA members qualified for State by virtue of their efforts at the District LDE competition held last week.

Competing Wednesday at West Holt High School, Elgin FFA had a very successful day.

Kaiden Bode qualified for state in Employment Skills; Garrett Busteed in Discovery Speaking and Gentry Zwingman in Creed Speaking.

According to FFA Advisor Julia Schwartz, several other members missed qualifying for state by one or two placings, including Sydney Niewohner in Jr Public; Kinley Miller in Creed Speaking and Tenley Schindler in Ag Literacy Speaking.