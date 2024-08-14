Elgin FFA qualifies four national finalists

Chloe Henn & Samantha Durre were selected from a pool of 35 teams as a top 10 national finalist. Their division is Plant Science, grades 11-12, teams of two.

Kaidynce Schrad and Brystol Buschow were selected as a top 10 finalist team in the division of Food Science, grades 7-8, teams of two.

According to FFA Advisor Julia Schwartz, this marks the first time in recent years Elgin FFA has qualified four as national finalists.

The National FFA Agriscience Fair recognizes student researchers studying the application of agricultural scientific principles and emerging technologies in agricultural enterprises. The agriscience fair is for middle and high school students. Participation begins at the local level and progresses to state and national levels. The 97th National FFA Convention will be held October 23 – 27, 2024 in Indianapolis, IN.