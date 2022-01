On January 12 in Ainsworth, FFA members put months of practice to use as they competed in the District X Leadership Developed Events.

Included in District X were schools from Atkinson, Ainsworth, Burwell, Boyd County, Chambers, Keya Paha, Loup County, Elkhorn Valley, Neligh, Stuart, Sargent, Rock County, Ord, & Wheeler Central. For the complete story turn to this week edition of the Elgin Review.