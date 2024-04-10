Elgin FFA members among over 7,700 attending State FFA Convention

With another FFA State Convention in the books, the Elgin FFA members have lot’s to be proud of this year. The theme for this year’s Nebraska state convention was “Unwritten” and the members listened to the State Officers as well as several keynote speakers speak to this topic. One of the biggest highlights of the convention was listening to Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook give some inspirational tips as well as praise Nebraskans, especially those working in agricultural industries, on their work ethic and genuine characteristics.

Here is a summary and highlights of the Elgin FFA Chapter at the State Convention:

State Champions and National Qualifiers:

Carter Beckman – Swine Proficiency

Kaidynce Schrad & Brystol Buschow: Agriscience Fair, Food Science Div.

Chloe Henn & Sam Durre – Agriscience Fair, Plant Science Div.

State Runner-Ups

Michael Selting and Justice Blecher – Agriscience Fair, Natural Res. Div.

Samuel Hemenway – Diversified Ag Proficiency

3rd Place

Molly Thiessen & Makenna Mortiboy -Agriscience Fair, Food Science