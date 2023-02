Eleven senior members of the Elgin FFA Chapter were recognized with State FFA Degrees based on interview and record book evaluations. Recognized were (front row, l-r): Carter Beckman, William Heilhecker, Sharon Bartak, Taylynne Charf, Austin Good and Jack Wemhoff. Back row: David Durre, Paiton Hoefer, Ethan Hinkle, Cale Kinney and Camryn Pelster.