Members of the Elgin Community Christian Church are preparing for a brunch open to the public this Sunday, March 9.

For two hours, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., parishioners will be serving a brunch which will feature pancakes, sausage, biscuits and gravy along with pie and desserts.

Free will donations will be accepted for the brunch which will be served in the fellowship hall of the church located at 110 North 4th Street in Elgin.