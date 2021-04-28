Elgin Clean Up Day to be held this Thursday

Elgin residents should be wrapping up preparations to haul away unwanted items. Cleanup Day will be held this Thursday, April 29.

Two large dumpsters will again be placed on the lot directly north of Elgin Livestock where persons can, on that day, drive up and unload items they no longer want or need.

Dumpsters will be there from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The company providing the dumpsters will pick them up after 5 p.m. the very same day.

Items which should NOT be placed in the dumpsters are tires, gasoline, oil, fertilizer, yard waste, tree branches and old batteries.

Anyone who brings these items to the dumpster will be required to take them back home. There will be NO curbside pickup.