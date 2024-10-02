Elgin City Council to hold monthly meeting Monday

The Elgin City Council will meet in regular session on Monday night, October 7.
The meeting, scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m., will be held at City Hall and is open to the public.
Among the items on the tentative agenda Monday afternoon were:
• Discussion and action on Street signage in school zones
• Discussion and action on Interlocal Agreement for Antelope County and Antelope County Library Association
• Discussion and action on Shaving street at driveway of 504 North Street
• Discussion and action on Quotes for cameras in the downtown area
• Discussion and action on Homestead subdivision storm sewer and alley
• Discussion and action on Sidewalks
• Discussion and action on Changing to monthly billing for City utilities
• Discussion and action on Building Permits: Colton Whitney