Elgin City Council to hold monthly meeting Monday

The Elgin City Council will meet in regular session on Monday night, October 7.

The meeting, scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m., will be held at City Hall and is open to the public.

Among the items on the tentative agenda Monday afternoon were:

• Discussion and action on Street signage in school zones

• Discussion and action on Interlocal Agreement for Antelope County and Antelope County Library Association

• Discussion and action on Shaving street at driveway of 504 North Street

• Discussion and action on Quotes for cameras in the downtown area

• Discussion and action on Homestead subdivision storm sewer and alley

• Discussion and action on Sidewalks

• Discussion and action on Changing to monthly billing for City utilities

• Discussion and action on Building Permits: Colton Whitney