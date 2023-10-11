ELGIN CITY COUNCIL

Proceedings

October 2, 2023

The Elgin City Council met in regular session on Monday, October 2, 2023, at 7:30 p.m., pursuant to posted notice.

Mayor Schmitt called the meeting to order, and announced the location of the Open Meeting Act.

Councilmembers present were Mike Dvorak, Jim Kittelson, Leigh Kluthe, and Craig Niewohner.

The following agenda items were approved:

• September regular meeting, budget hearing and 1 & 6 year street hearing minutes, treasurer’s report, transaction report, and paying the claims

GENERAL: ERPPD, se, 146.37; Great Plains Communications, se, 46.77; APPEARA, su, 58.38; The Elgin Review, print, 89.55; Brenda Reikofski, se, 165.00; Kristin Childers, su, 255.47; Black Hills Energy, se, 84.25; Bank of Elgin, se, 20.00; Prudential, retirement, 346.24; American Funds, retirement, 192.84; US Treasury, tax, 3104.96; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 1832.24; Payroll, 2715.27

Transfers: 66000.00

SALES TAX: Pool Fund: 1938.22

STREET: ERPPD, se, 915.31; Verizonwireless, su, 75.27; Hometown Station, fuel, 465.52; The Road Guy Const. Co., Inc, su, 57012.24; Cordell’s ATV Repair LLC, su, 74.36; Heartland Fire Protection, se, 1274.40; Bader’s Highway & Street, se, 6874.00; The Elgin Review, print, 24.75; Black Hills Energy, se, 38.60; US Post Office, postage, 8.56; Payroll, 1743.20

WATER: ERPPD, se, 1208.47; Great Plains Communications, se, 54.60; Verizonwireless, su, 75.26; NE Health Lab, se, 33.00; One Call Concepts, se, 11.35; gWorks, dues, 2646.00; Rutjens Construction Inc, se, 981.00; Kristin Childers, dues, 55.00; US Post Office, postage, 29.90; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 39.84; Payroll, 3486.37

SEWER: ERPPD, se, 754.69; Great Plains Communications, se, 51.30; One Call Concepts, se, 11.35; Sapp Bros, fuel, 60.47; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 226.32; Payroll, 1337.22

FIRE: ERPPD, se, 215.66; Great Plains Communications, se, 58.49; APPEARA, su, 58.38; Black Hills Energy, se, 83.32

POLICE: Antelope Co Sheriff, se, 2,800.00

TRASH PICKUP/RECYCLING: Bud’s Sanitary Service, se, 6445.00; Betty Moser, rent, 100.00; The Elgin Review, print, 20.42; NE Dept of Revenue, fee, 25.00

POOL: ERPPD, se, 505.56; Black Hills Energy, se, 691.26; Bank of Elgin, loan, 2227.79; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 40.72

PARK: ERPPD, se, 188.92; Elgin One Stop, su, 16.77; Eakes, su, 41.06; Central Valley Ag, su, 122.48; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 52.19; Payroll, 405.98

LIBRARY: ERPPD, se, 79.96; Great Plains Communications, se, 59.35; Central Valley Ag, su, 122.47; Black Hills Energy, se, 43.31; Payroll, 1199.54

YOUTH: ERPPD, se, 44.93

RESCUE: Matheson, su, 191.67; Hometown Station, fuel, 128.02, Mark Schmitt, misc, 25.00; Jennifer Henn, misc, 25.00; Eric Lordemann, misc, 25.00; Patricia Spieker, misc, 25.00; Jed Christensen, misc, 25.00; Seth Bolling, misc, 25.00; Robbie Evans, misc, 25.00; Michael & Gina Moser, misc, 25.00

• Resolution 2023-5, a resolution acknowledging Nebraska Department of Transportation requirements for the temporary use of the state highway system for special events

• Bid from Rowdy Burke for $801.01 for the 2004 Ford Ranger pickup

• Sign the Interlocal Agreement for Antelope County and Antelope County Library Association

• Final pay application from Rutjens Construction, Inc. for the Pine Street drainage project for $10,325.00

• Ask Nebraska Rural Water Association to do a rate study for both the water and sewer accounts

• Quote from Transamerica for a 10 year term $50,000.00 life insurance policy for Don Poulsen for $874.50 annually

• Building Permits: Diane Landers, Robert Evans, David Henn, KNBB Enterprise LLC, Ray Bellar, Corner Service & Tire LLC

The following agenda items were discussed:

• Wait on implementing extraterritorial jurisdiction

• Leave the sidewalks as they are for now

• Pump motor at the pool

• Emergency siren on Bowen Street not working

• 2023 armor coating is complete

• Updates on properties at 306 Elm Street and 304 S. 2nd Street

• Trees north of campgrounds have been removed and new trees planted and looking into extending irrigation to that area

• Pool has been sandblasted a second time, will wait until spring to power wash with hot water and paint; pool is winterized

• Look into grinding down some sections of streets

• 2023-2024 Budget has been submitted

• Clerk to attend training session November 8th in West Point

• Next regular meeting will be held on Monday, November 6, 2023

• Regular Meeting adjourned at 8:42 p.m.

Mayor MIKE SCHMITT

City Clerk KRISTIN CHILDERS

PUBLISH: October 11, 2023

