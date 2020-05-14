ELGIN CITY COUNCIL

Proceedings

May 4, 2020

The Elgin City Council met in regular session on Monday, May 4, 2020, at 7:30 p.m., pursuant to posted notice. The meeting was held via conference call as per Gov. Pete Ricketts’ Executive Order No. 20-03, Corona Virus – Public Meetings Requirement Limited Waiver, which permits state and local government boards, commissions and other public bodies to meet by videoconference, teleconference or other electronic means through May 31, 2020.

Mayor Schmitt called the meeting to order, and announced the location of the Open Meeting Act.

Council members present were Don Mackel, Mike Dvorak, Duane Miller and Jim Kittelson.

The following agenda items were approved:

• April regular and emergency meeting minutes, treasurer’s report, transaction report, and paying the claims.

GENERAL: ERPPD, se, 103.68; Great Plains Communications, se, 54.02; Prudential, retirement, 685.62; US Treasury, tax, 2855.96; Elgin Review, prnt, 171.20 ; APPEARA, su, 44.41; Bank of Elgin, ins, 2250.00; Black Hill Energy, se, 169.08; Security Shredding Services, maint, 175.00; Dean’s Market, su, 15.99; Elgin Public Schools, license, 890.00; Duane Miller, se, 40.00; NNEDD, dues, 852.69; Elgin Insurance Services, insurance, 25051.00; Payroll, 3613.81

SALES TAX: Pool Fund: 2866.23; General Fund:852.69

STREET: ERPPD, se, 1194.47; Verizon Wireless, su, 42.04; Elgin One Stop, su, 89.53; Black Hills Energy, se, 97.43; Home Town Station, su, 83.93; Elgin Equipment & Machine, su, 136.31; Rutjens Construction, capital outlay, 18109.75; Antelope County Clerk, lien, 10.00; Paving Fund, 4000.00 ; Payroll, 1281.60

WATER: ERPPD, se, 838.64; Verizon Wireless, su, 42.04; Great Plains Communications, se, 57.93; NE Health Lab, test, 33.00 ; One Call Concepts, se, 10.00; US Post Office, su, 26.75; Dept of Revenue, tax, 34.65; Shirley Nissen, refund, 258.28; The Elgin Review, prnt, 507.50; Payroll, 2563.18

SEWER: ERPPD, se, 1106.73; Great Plains Communications, se, 50.20 ; Dept of Revenue, tax, 14.44; One Call Concepts, se, 10.00; The Elgin Review, prnt, 56.45; Echo Electric, maint, 252.00 ; Payroll, 984.70

FIRE: ERPPD, se, 156.34; Great Plains Communications, se, 57.60; APPEARA, su, 44.41; Black Hills nergy, se, 385.21; Elgin Insurance Services, insurance, 11084.00

POLICE: Antelope Co Sheriff, se, 2,700.00; Elgin Review, prnt, 126.00

TRASH PICKUP/RECYCLING: Bud’s Sanitary Service, se, 4900.50; Betty Moser, rent, 100.00

POOL: ERPPD, se, 60.81; Black Hills Energy, se, 30.95; Dept of Revenue, tax, 17.86; Bank of Elgin, loan, 2227.79; Emergency Medical Products, su, 259.98; Sue Vanis, salary, 901.28;

PARK: ERPPD, se, 949.67; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 265.96; DJ Lawn Care, su, 560.00; Payroll, 296.88

LIBRARY: ERPPD, se, 60.25; Collaborative Summer Library Program, bks, 49.00; Black Hills Energy, se, 82.41; Great Plains Communications, se, 128.70; Biblionex, se, 800.00; Payroll, 1134.84

YOUTH: ERPPD, se, 31.50

RESCUE UNIT: Dean’s Market, su, 8.98; EMP, su, 78.75; Quick Med Claims, se, 186.98; City of Elgin, su, 129.99

• Insurance renewal

• New rims and tires on the street sweeper

• Signing and submitting an emergency declaration for COVID-19

• Rutjens final payment for Ivy & Myrtle and first payment for Pine & Myrtle

• Updating lighting at City Hall

• Allow library to open to the public on May 13th

• Building permits: Doug Jones, Judsen Sehi

The following agenda items were discussed:

• Tabled the library addition

• Tabled asking for volunteers to help place mats at the City Park

• Tabled opening the pool

• Repairs to the Merry-Go-Round

• Problems at the tree dump and possible closure

• Sewer plant updates expected to be completed this month

• Enforcing dog ordinance for unlicensed and illegal dogs

• Attorney to file on dog bite

• Additional dumpster was needed for clean-up day

• Pavement breakup at 5th and Wirges

• Need for maintenance summer help

• Water fights scheduled during Vetch Days

• Moving shed at 304 N 2nd St.

Next regular meeting will be held on Monday, June 1, 2020

Regular Meeting adjourned at 8:30 p.m.

