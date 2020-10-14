ELGIN CITY COUNCIL

Proceedings

October 5, 2020

The Elgin City Council met in regular session on Monday, October 5, 2020, at 7:30 p.m., pursuant to posted notice.

Mayor Schmitt called the meeting to order, and announced the location of the Open Meeting Act. Mayor Schmitt also opened the One and Six Year Street Hearing.

Council members present were Don Mackel, Mike Dvorak, Duane Miller and Jim Kittelson.

A complete and accurate copy of the minutes is available for public inspection during normal business hours at the City Clerk’s office.

The following agenda items were approved:

• September regular minutes, hearing to amend the 2019-2020 budget minutes, budget hearing minutes, special hearing minutes and liquor license hearings minutes, treasurer’s report, transaction report, and paying the claims.

GENERAL: ERPPD, se, 223.98; Great Plains Communications, se, 54.48; Prudential, retirement, 673.84; US Treasury, tax, 3008.26; APPEARA, su, 49.02; Bank of Elgin, ins, 3000.00; Black Hill Energy, se, 73.18; Dean’s Market, su, 14.87 ; The Elgin Review, print, 205.47; Brenda Reikofski, maint, 104.00; NE Dept. of Revenue, tax, 1458.15; EMC National Life, ins, 789.50; Vicki Miller, ex, 33.90; AMGL CPA’s & Advisors, se, 100.00; US Post Office, su, 16.40; Payroll, 4386.23

SALES TAX: Pool Fund: 2173.78

STREET: ERPPD, se, 1086.95; Verizon Wireless, su, 42.21; Elgin One Stop, su, 81.21; Black Hills Energy, se, 30.99; Hometown Station, fuel, 332.47; Elgin Equipment & Machine, rep & maint, 74.70; The Elgin Review, print, 10.74; Heartland Fire Protection, rep & maint, 728.15; Sapp Bros Petroleum, fuel, 112.44; Bomgaars, su, 39.99; Midwest Electrical Services, capital outlay, 36000.00; Randi Mack, return, 1124.95; To Paving Fund, payment, 5254.43.00; Payroll, 2046.56

WATER: ERPPD, se, 1472.33; Verizon Wireless, su, 42.22; Great Plains Communications, se, 46.66; NE Health Lab, test, 34.00; Elgin One Stop, su, 28.35; NeRWA, class, 37.50; League Utilities Section, class, 75.00; One Call Concepts, se, 41.48; US Post Office, su, 73.42; To Mark Ray Account, return, 100.00; K & T Central Plains Plumbing, se, 125.00; Advanced Consulting Engineering Services, se, 6843.24; Rutjens Construction, capital outlay, 640183.02; Municipal Supply Inc of Omaha, su, 1111.78; Midwest Electrical Services, rep & maint, 1226.00; Bank of Elgin, return ck, 388.16; NE Dept. of Revenue, tax, 573.59; Payroll, 4093.13

SEWER: ERPPD, se, 815.85; Great Plains Communications, se, 51.18; Midwest Labs, se, 281.55; NeRWA, class, 37.50; League Utilities Section, class, 75.00; One Call Concepts, se, 41.48; US Post Office, su, 46.67; NE Dept. of Revenue, tax, 144.51; Payroll, 1522.05

FIRE: ERPPD, se, 167.56; Great Plains Communications, se, 58.58; APPEARA, su, 49.01; Black Hills Energy, se, 65.86; Elgin One Stop, su, 19.99

POLICE: Antelope Co Sheriff, se, 2,700.00

TRASH PICKUP/RECYCLING: Bud’s Sanitary Service, se, 4873.50; Betty Moser, rent, 100.00; US Post Office, us, 46.66

POOL: ERPPD, se, 291.40; Black Hills Energy, se, 114.69; Bank of Elgin, loan, 2227.79; NE Dept. of Revenue, tax, 44.50

PARK: ERPPD, se, 399.33; NE Dept. of Revenue, tax, 40.94 –Koinzan Enterprises, Inc, labor & su, 636.50; Central Valley Ag, su, 66.78; Payroll, 524.50

LIBRARY: ERPPD, se, 90.82; Black Hills Energy, se, 38.46; Great Plains Communications, se, 178.72; B.Bode, bk, 266.97; The Elgin Review, print, 14.64; Beckman Lumber, rep & maint, 389.50; Elgin One Stop, su, 8.99; Payroll, 1134.84

YOUTH: ERPPD, se, 31.50

RESCUE UNIT: Quick Med Claims, se, 223.78; Northeast Community College, mileage, 53.02; Elgin Prescription Drug, su, 7.03; Hometown Station, fuel, 57.34; Elgin Body & Glass, rprs, 65.00

• Resolution 2020-6, a resolution approving the One and Six Year Street Hearing

• Rutjens Construction fourth payment for water system improvements

• Set up monthly payment plan over one year for sidewalk replacement

• Approve Kim Young to the Library Board

• Get a sewer rate study done by the Nebraska Rural Water Association

• $50,000 term life insurance for 20 years for City Clerk

• Building permits: Ross Schindler

The following agenda items were discussed:

• Water main update

• Building permit for deck at 306 Elm Street

• Cleanliness/maintenance of the park and campgrounds

• Dogs at the campgrounds

• No bids received for Library addition

• Difficulty getting payments from campers at the campgrounds

• Water tower painting is complete

• Received grant for $10,000 with 10% match for water utility mapping

• Owner of unlicensed dogs was taken to court and received a $500.00 fine

• Three trees were landscaped and planted on the south side of the parking lot by the pool

• Trees not yet trimmed will be added to the City’s list with the cost charged to the property owner

• Letter of intent was submitted to Nebraska Community Foundation for the Library addition

• Next regular meeting will be held on Monday, November 2, 2020

• One and Six Year Street Hearing was closed and Regular Meeting adjourned at 8:48 p.m.

Mayor Mike Schmitt

City Clerk Kristin L. Childers

PUBLISH: October 14, 2020

