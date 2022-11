Three members of the Elgin FFA Chapter took center stage at the National FFA Convention held last week. Kayton Zwing-man and Kyndal Busteed, currently enrolled at Elgin Public Schools, placed ninth overall in the Agriscience Social Science Division Two Category, receiving a silver emblem for their efforts. Another chapter member now attending the University of Nebraska-Lincoln — Allyson Selting, received her American Degree during ceremonies held Saturday. Selting is a PJCC graduate.