Elgin Boys State selections announced

Elgin American Legion Unit #229 has announced their selections for Boys State 2020. Layne Bullock, a junior at Pope John XXIII Central Catholic High School, along with Joey Getzfred, a junior at Elgin Public School, were selected to attend Cornhusker Boys State in Lincoln. The announcement was made by Legion Commander Gary Hoefer.

Bullock is the son of Stephen Bullock and Chris and Natalie Bitney. Among his activities are football, basketball, golf, One Act, Junior Right to Life, March for Life, Student Council and Quiz Bowl.

Getzfred is the son of Tony and Denise Getzfred. Among his school activities are FFA, One Act, football and track.

Hoefer said these two young men were looking forward to attending Boys State, but that won’t happen as both Boys and Girls State have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.