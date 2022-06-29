Elgin 8U team finishes season with a 10-3 record

Members of the Elgin 8U softball team were (back row, l-r): Coach Kelsey Selting, Molly Mlnarik, Aubrey Starman, Harper Evans, Brooke Borer, Kinley Selting, Elise Hoefer, Kate Barlow and Coach Lacey Vanis. Front row: Jozzy Mack, Ellie Vanis, Emery Borer, Brecken Childers, Hannah Hemenway and Coach Kim Fangman. Photo, story and cutline submitted

Elgin’s 8U girls softball team finished the season with a 10-3 record. Elgin entered the league tournament with a 9-1 record. During the regular season Elgin had wins over Creighton, Clearwater, Tilden, Battle Creek, Albion Teal, Plainview, Atkinson, CWC and O’Neill Storm. The only loss was the first game to Albion Blue.

In tournament play Elgin beat Plainview, then lost to Neligh (tournament champions) and Battle Creek.

Elgin had a great season and showed much improvement throughout the season.

Submitted by Kim Fangman