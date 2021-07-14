Elgin 12 and Under headed to State

Beginning Saturday, Elgin’s 12 & Under girls softball team will compete in the Class D State Softball Tournament.

Coach Jill McNally said the team will face either Pender or Hebron Heat in an opening round matchup, scheduled for 11 a.m. in Hastings. The double elimination tournament will be played over two days.

Elgin earned the right to play in the state tournament last month, competing at a USA Softball District Tournament held in Battle Creek. The state tournament was not held last year due to COVID-19.

“I’m excited and nervous,” McNally said about the team’s return to the state tournament. “It’s going to be fun. Last year we really wanted to go to state.”

For many of the girls on the team, competing in a state tournament is nothing new as some of them played on the 10 & Under team which competed several years ago. For the complete story turn to this weeks edition of the Elgin Review.