Electrical Repairs at the Park

The City of Elgin will be spending approximately $20,000 in the near future to improve electrical service at the Elgin City Park.

Bruce Clark, owner of Midwest Electrical, spoke to the council at length Monday night about solving the issue of voltage dips and how to improve electrical service at the park.

He said events such as the Elgin Community Club’s annual end-of-summer steak fry and last month’s Treasures in the Park experienced electrical problems which can be resolved.

After studying the issue, Clark said his solution would be to provide a new electrical service at the northeast corner of the park and then bore to picnic shelters and other locations used in the park to provide more outlets.

Agreeing with Clark’s assessment and plan for improvements, the council accepted the bid on a 4-0 vote. Work is not expected to begin before Spring, but will be completed by September 2025.