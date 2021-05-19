EKG finalizing plans for return of Bull-a-rama

By Jessie Reestman

Staff writer

Just like flowers in the spring or a McDonalds McRib, there are many things in life we look forward to their return year after year.

This year, the Elgin Koed Group is hoping folks add the Bull-a-Rama to the list of things worth waiting for after COVID restrictions forced last year’s event to be canceled. The annual event is set to return Friday, June 11, and kick off Vetch Days. Although the event is still over a month away, organizers from the EKG are busy making plans and preparing for the event.

Beth Miller, an EKG member, has been reaching out to businesses and community members in search of the ever-valuable sponsorships that help make the event possible. By the show of support she has received thus far, it is a good sign that people are again looking forward to the event and finding value in its return.

So far, the only change in the event’s lineup from the last time the Bull-a-Rama was held is the addition of the Wolfpack Dance Team and little dancers performing at the event. Otherwise, attendees can expect to witness all the bull rides’ action and enjoy watching some local youngsters try their hand at mutton busting. There will be great food prepared by the Elgin FFA, and tasty cold beverages will also be available to quench your thirst. Finally, attendees can dance the night away with the music provided by the Fat Kid DJ Service.

As stated earlier, this will be the first time the Bull-a-Rama is being incorporated as part of the Vetch Day celebration. Members of the EKG hope that the event’s popularity will help draw visitors from far and wide to not only take in Friday night’s event, then make a weekend of it and enjoy many events organized as part of the local celebration.

Tickets are now on sale prior to the event. Presale tickets offer slight savings to those interested in attending and also help immensely in the planning process. Presale tickets help create an estimated headcount which comes in handy when preparing food or stocking up on beverages.

Proceeds from the Bull-a-Rama allow the organization to give back to the community in many ways. For example, past proceeds have been used to help with ball field improvements, offer local scholarships, purchase flowers and pots to adorn our main street, give donations to the pool, make donations to the downtown light project, and most recently, purchase new singlets for the Elgin youth wrestling program. Although these are just a few examples of how the group has been able to turn support for the Bull-a-Rama into various community support, the annual event has proven to offer much more than entertainment.