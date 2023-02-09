Eisenhauer scores 25 to lead EPPJ past Falcons

NIOBRARA — Playing their third game in three days, Elgin Public-Pope John wore down Elkhorn Valley to win the consolation finals of the Niobrara Valley Conference Girls Basketball Tournament.

Junior Keyera Eisenhauer tossed in 25 points Saturday to lead EPPJ to a 63 to 51 victory over the Lady Falcons.

The victory didn’t come easy. However, when the game was on the line, the Wolfpack rose to the occasion.

Tied 43-all with six minutes left in the game, EPPJ outscored Elkhorn Valley 18 to eight in crunch time to earn their 17th victory of the season.

Saying he knew Elkhorn Valley would put pressure on his team down the stretch, Coach Randy Eisenhauer said the Wolfpack players ‘did what we know we can do.’

“I called a couple of timeouts there in the fourth quarter just to relax our girls and just settle down,” he said. “Do what we know how to do and good things will happen.” For the complete story turn to this week’s Review.