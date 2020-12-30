Eisenhauer gets 200th career victory

It’s not everyday, over the span of a couple of hours, you see a coach reach a milestone, a sophomore hit a game-winning basket and both Wolfpack teams advance to the championship game of a holiday tournament — but it happened Monday.

Wolfpack girls basketball coach Randy Eisenhauer won his 200th game as head coach, guiding his team to a 42 to 29 victory over Tekamah-Herman.

By virtue of the victory the Wolfpack (6-2) will now play Madison in the championship game of the Madison Holiday Tournament on Thursday. Tip-off will be at 2:30 p.m.

As for the Wolfpack boys, Jack Wemhoff put up a prayer under the basket and it went in to give EPPJ a 60 to 58 victory over Tekamah-Herman. The win boosted the team’s record to 4-5 heading into the championship game Thursday. at 4:15 p.m. against Riverside.

Complete write-ups on the tournament games will be in next week’s issue of The Elgin Review.