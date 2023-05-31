Eischeid ordained

Zachary Eischeid took his first step into ordained ministry Friday as he was ordained a transitional deacon for the Archdiocese of Omaha at St. Cecilia Cathedral in Omaha. Shown with Eischeid are Archbishop George J. Lucas and Deacon John Starman. The son of Karen and the late Paul Eischeid, he grew up in Elgin, where he was a member of St. Boniface Parish. He attended St. Boniface grade school and Pope John XXIII Central Catholic High School. Eischeid will spend the summer at Sacred Heart Parish-Norfolk and return to Kenrick Glennon Seminary in St. Louis in the fall. As a transitional deacon, Eischeid will proclaim the Gospel and preach at Masses, distribute Holy Communion, preside at baptisms and wake services, and perform other parish duties. Courtesy photo