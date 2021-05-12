Eight students earn Academic All-state honors

The Nebraska School Activities Association announced earlier this week their selections for Academic All-State for the spring season.

Again, student-athletes from Pope John and Elgin Public high schools lead the way.

Recognized from Pope John were:

Golf — Skylar Reestman and Linus Borer

Track & Field — Elise Ruterbories and Skyler Meis

Music — Skyler Meis and Allyson Selting

Chosen from Elgin Public were:

Track & Field — Colton Wright and Jack Wemhoff

Music — William Heilhecker and Colton Wright

Congratulations!