Eight students earn Academic All-state honors

The Nebraska School Activities Association announced earlier this week their selections for Academic All-State for the spring season.
Again, student-athletes from Pope John and Elgin Public high schools lead the way.
Recognized from Pope John were:
Golf — Skylar Reestman and Linus Borer
Track & Field — Elise Ruterbories and Skyler Meis
Music — Skyler Meis and Allyson Selting
Chosen from Elgin Public were:
Track & Field — Colton Wright and Jack Wemhoff
Music — William Heilhecker and Colton Wright
Congratulations!
