Homecoming royalty candidates this year at Elgin High School are (front row, l-r): Gage Thiessen, Abriel VonBonn, Keyera Eisenhauer, Brenna Martinsen, Baylee Busteed and Brian Heithoff. Back row: Blake Henn, Myles Kittelson, Dylon Lueking, Nick Anderson, Dylon Parks, Steve Nelson and Samuel Hemenway. Coronation will be held Wednesday night, Sept. 20, beginning at 7 p.m. in the school gym.