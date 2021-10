Elgin High School will crown their Homecoming Royalty on Wednesday, Oct. 6 (tonight).

The ceremony, to take place in the school gymnasium, will take place at 7 p.m. and be livestreamed on the Elgin Review Facebook Page.

Seniors making up homecoming royalty this year at EHS are Thomas Warnke, Blake Ofe and Colton Wright (boys); Kali Dworak, Riley Vitamvas and Jessica Getzfred (girls).

The public is invited to attend the ceremony.