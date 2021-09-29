EHS Homecoming candidates, activities

Six students will participate in the Homecoming Coronation at Elgin High School.

The crowning of Homecoming King and Queen will be held Wednesday night, Oct. 6, beginning at 7 p.m. in the school gymnasium.

2021 Homecoming candidates are: Colton Wright, Blake Ofe and Thomas Warnke (boys); Kali Dworak, Riley Vitamvas and Jessica Getzfred (girls).

All students PreK-K-12 are encouraged to join in Spirit Days Oct 4 through the 8th. The Spirit Day activities are:

Monday — History Day

Tuesday — Beach Day

Wednesday — Wild West Wednesday

Thursday — Cartoon Character Day

Friday — Spirit Day

A reminder — all outfits must be school appropriate.

Among the other activities include a ‘Throw Down,’ sidewalk chalk decorating contest and a poster contest.

The culmination of the week’s activities will be a pep rally Friday afternoon. The pep rally will be at 2:30 pm at the football field (weather permitting). That night the Wolfpack football team will take on Riverside. Afterwards, there will be a pizza party for all 9-12 Wolfpack students (student managers/coaches) in the EPS lunchroom

There will be a dance in the school gym after the pizza party, ending at midnight.