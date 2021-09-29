EHS Homecoming candidates, activities

By
Lynell Morgan
-
EHS Elgin High Homecoming candidates Elgin Nebraska Antelope County Nebraska news Pope John PJCC EPS Elgin Review 2021 2045 Thomas Warnke Kali Dworak Riley Vitamvas Jessica Getzfred Colton Wright Blake Ofe
Elgin High Homecoming candidates are, l-r: Thomas Warnke, Kali Dworak, Riley Vitamvas, Jessica Getzfred, Colton Wright and Blake Ofe. E-R photo/LMorgan
EHS Elgin High Homecoming candidates Elgin Nebraska Antelope County Nebraska news Pope John PJCC EPS Elgin Review 2021 2045 Thomas Warnke Kali Dworak Riley Vitamvas Jessica Getzfred Colton Wright Blake Ofe
Elgin High Homecoming candidates are, l-r: Thomas Warnke, Kali Dworak, Riley Vitamvas, Jessica Getzfred, Colton Wright and Blake Ofe. E-R photo/LMorgan

Six students will participate in the Homecoming Coronation at Elgin High School.
The crowning of Homecoming King and Queen will be held Wednesday night, Oct. 6, beginning at 7 p.m. in the school gymnasium.
2021 Homecoming candidates are: Colton Wright, Blake Ofe and Thomas Warnke (boys); Kali Dworak, Riley Vitamvas and Jessica Getzfred (girls).
All students PreK-K-12 are encouraged to join in Spirit Days Oct 4 through the 8th. The Spirit Day activities are:
Monday — History Day
Tuesday — Beach Day
Wednesday — Wild West Wednesday
Thursday — Cartoon Character Day
Friday — Spirit Day
A reminder — all outfits must be school appropriate.
Among the other activities include a ‘Throw Down,’ sidewalk chalk decorating contest and a poster contest.
The culmination of the week’s activities will be a pep rally Friday afternoon. The pep rally will be at 2:30 pm at the football field (weather permitting). That night the Wolfpack football team will take on Riverside. Afterwards, there will be a pizza party for all 9-12 Wolfpack students (student managers/coaches) in the EPS lunchroom
There will be a dance in the school gym after the pizza party, ending at midnight.