EHCC donates $4,000 to ambulance fund drive

The Elgin High Community Club (EHCC) has been working very hard the past three years. Besides volunteering their time at holiday events such as Trunk or Treat and the Easter Egg Hunt, they raised money by working a lunch stand at Treasures in the Park/Car Show and sold candygrams for Valentine’s Day. Last year they donated $1,000 to the library addition. Half of their profit from the lunch stand this year went to the senior center. According to EHCC Advisor Crystal Borer, this May, they donated $300 to the Animal Shelter of Northeast Nebraska and $4,000 to Elgin Rescue for their new ambulance and equipment. EHCC will continue to give back to the community each year. She said they appreciate everyone’s support! Participating in the check presentation were (front row, l-r): Trissa Russell, Callie Heithoff and Samantha Durre. Back row: Sara Bode, Advisor Crystal Borer, Rescue Squad members Vicki Miller and Jessica Niewohner, and Chloe Henn.