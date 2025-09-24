ECCC to host ‘Walking with the Lord’ Saturday

This Saturday will provide Christians of all faiths the opportunity to delve even deeper into their faith.

The Elgin Community Christian Church (ECCC) is hosting “The Walk – Walking With The Lord”, a day for renewing faith for the Lord.

According to ECCC pastor Jonathan Braden, “The whole point of The Walk conference is to really teach people the deeper understanding of what it means to really walk the Lord. When it comes to being a Christian and being a believer, there are a lot of aspects to it. We go to church every Sunday or Saturday or whenever….we go to Bible studies or maybe reading the Word. But the ultimate question that comes around it is, what does it mean to really know Jesus, what does it mean to have a relationship with him?”

Four speakers from across Nebraska will be giving presentations – Peter Sample, Ben Burris, Rich Frantz and Mark Hoffman will lead a deep dive into what it truly means to walk the Christian Path. “I want to make a conference that really dives into that deep, that really gives people the full picture of what it looks like to live that out day to day, for both Christians and those who maybe are questioning on whether they believe in Christ or not,” Pastor Braden explained.

…see more at this week's Elgin Review